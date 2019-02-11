Share:

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that serving the ailing humanity should be prime objective of doctors and the PTI government is committed to reforms in the health sector and providing relief to the common man. He said that Pakistan is undergoing rapid transformation in terms of healthcare, especially primary healthcare, and much is needed to enhance and uplift the status of family physicians for health reforms in Pakistan. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 29th Annual International Conference on Family Medicine organized by the PAFP at a local hotel on Sunday. President of PAFP Dr Tariq Mehmood said that every year PAFP organised an international conference on family medicine (Familycon) with the aim of sharing information and experiences and updating knowledge on current issues. He further said that in this regard upcoming 29th Annual International conference on family medicine 2019 is scheduled to be held in March and around 8,000 doctors from all over Pakistan and abroad are expected to attend this conference. KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, FJMU VC Prof Amir Zaman, PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami, representatives of PAFP, President Dr Tariq Mehmood, VP Dr Saeed Ahmed, General Secretary Dr Tahir Chaudhary, Conference Secretary Dr Abdul Rahman and a large number of doctors from around Pakistan attended the ceremony.–Staff Reporter