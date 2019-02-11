Share:

RAWALPINDI-February 13 will be last date for online submission of Higher Secondary School Certificate admission forms with single fee for annual 2019 HSSC exams.

According to Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education’s forms submission schedule announced for the HSSC, the exams will commence on May 6.

Both part one and part two students have been advised to submit their online applications by February 13 as the applications will be accepted with double fee till Feb 27 and with triple fee till Mar 7.

All the private students of Arts group who will appear in the exam first time will pay Rs1,000 registration fee.

Apart from this, the private and regular students will also have to pay Rs395 processing fee while all part-II and composite exam students, regular and private will also pay Rs 550 certificate fee.

The RBISE spokesman said that the admission forms could be downloaded from the board’s website.

All students, private and regular, will send complete hard copy to inter branch of the BISE, Rawalpindi according to the schedule after submission of online application. In case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board office in Morgah or contact on 051-5450918 and 051-5450917, he added.