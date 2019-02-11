Share:

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kellam area of the district, KMS reported.

The operation was jointly launched by the personnel of Indian army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police. The troops also destroyed a house during the ongoing operation.

The authorities suspended mobile phone and internet services in the district. Train services have also been suspended in South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, former Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday showered praises on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating steps to name Balloki forest reserve after Sikh Guru Nanak and setting up a university under his name, reported India Today.

Drawing a parallel with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre for focusing on renaming historic cities in India and building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On her Twitter handle, she said, "How times change. Centre's top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities & building Ram Mandir. On the other hand, heartening to see that Pak PM has initiated steps to name Balloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji & create a university under his name."

Sharing the news, PTI said on Twitter, "Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak."

Under Yogi Adityanath's administration, Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. The BJP pulled out of its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party in Occupied Kashmir in June last year citing the rise of violence in the state and Mufti's unilateral style of functioning.

PROTEST OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE

Kashmiris staged a protest demonstration outside White House in Washington on Sunday against Indian forces brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

According to media reports, Kashmiris held a forceful protest demonstration outside White House in Metro area in Washington to press their demand for right to self determination. A large number of Kashmiris participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian government and Indian occupation forces. They demanded of the UN to take notice of trampling of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir besides ensuring implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions to grant right to self determination to them.

MAPIM REP AT KASHMIR MOOT

Syekh Datuk Seri Ahmad Awang, a representative of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) and Chairman of International Alliance of World Masjid, has attended the London Conference on Kashmir, which was held at the British Parliament, and organised by All Parties Parliamentary Group on Pakistan (APPG) on February 4, 2019, a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued in London said.

According to the statement, MAPIM is a conglomeration of over 200 NGOs with affiliation in 21 countries which has remained concerned on the plight of Kashmiri Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Pakistan High Commission statement, quoting President of MAPIM, Haji Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said that his organisation in the recent past, had organised a number of events in an expression of solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their efforts towards their right to self-determination and bravely facing the brutalities perpetrated by the Indian forces with impunity for many decades.

MAPIM President said that "We have noted that tens of thousands of Kashmiri Muslims have been martyred including women, men, boys, girls, old and young ones over decades. We appreciate all such efforts as the one organised by APPG on Pakistan by the British Parliamentarians to highlight the grave human rights situation in IoK".

The spirit behind representation by MAPIM from Malaysia, which involved more than 20 hours of travelling and a long distance,he said was solely to attend the Kashmir event, to reassure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IoK that "we are with them and we will do everything in our capacity to stop bloodshed of Kashmiris immediately and ensure delivery of justice to them by taking steps that lead to bringing the perpetrators to account".