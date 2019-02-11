Share:

Kabul - President Ashraf Ghani, who visited Nangarhar province on Sunday, said the Afghan government is ready to allow the Taliban to open an office in Kabul, Kandahar or Nangarhar, reported ToloNews.

Ghani said “a sustainable peace and a peace with dignity” will come to the country and for this, he is ready to even sacrifice his life.

But remarks like this are not new as Ghani has made such statements in the past.

However, despite these offers, the Taliban have until now refused to hold talks with the Afghan government.

“We want peace in Makkah. Is that satisfactory or Moscow?” asked Ghani. “The nation says that they (Afghan politicians and Taliban members) did not go to Makkah but they went to Moscow (for talks on peace); therefore, they should answer to this question.”

Ghani said that he is expected to give up his position - for peace – but added that this post was given to him by the people who voted for him and that this will not be compromised.

Taliban spokesman Sohail Shahin told Reuters on Sunday that Ghani was trying to harm the peace efforts with his latest offer. "Our demand about having an official political office is clear, we want that our office in Doha is recognised by the international community and the United Nations," Shahin said. "By this, Ghani is trying to change the topic and harm the on-going peace efforts."

Some delegates who attended the Moscow talks, which were held on February 5 and 6 between Afghan politicians and Taliban representatives, meanwhile said the main message to emerge from the meeting was that the war should end in the country and ways to attain peace need to be found.

“Ultimately, Taliban have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to fight forever. And the fact that they said that they are not seeking monopolisation of power and that everyone should come together and establish a new system in Afghanistan; this means that Taliban are not in favour of the past experience that monopolisation of power cannot help bring peace to Afghanistan,” said Wahid Muzhda, a delegate who attended Moscow talks.

Political affairs analyst Nazar Mohammad Motmaen, who also attended the talks, said other key points to come out of the meeting was that the Afghan politicians saw a “flexibility” in Taliban’s views towards women and the social and political role they play.

“They did not have problems about women’s education, business and a role in government if Islamic principles and Afghan values are considered. This was the issue on which the women delegates there (in Moscow talks) were convinced about it,” Motmaen said.

Despite skepticism by government about the Moscow talks, an official from Afghanistan’s High Peace Council said some parts of the Moscow resolution will be added to their agenda. “The High Peace Council is studying the resolution issued at Moscow talks. The parts of the resolution which are in favour of Afghans will be considered in daily activities of the council,” said Sayed Ehsan Taheri, spokesman for the High Peace Council.

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, support to Doha talks, removing Taliban members’ names from the UN blacklist, the release of their prisoners and legitimizing Taliban’s Qatar office are part of the agreements made at the Moscow talks.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said last month that they had agreed on a draft for peace when he held six-day talks with Taliban members in Doha late last month.

Taliban negotiators are due to meet Zalmay Khalilzad for another round of talks in Qatar on February 25. The talks are expected to centre around a ceasefire to end America's longest war and the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Some 14,000 US troops are based in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces also carry out counter-terrorism operations.

AIRSTRIKES KILL 21 CIVILIANS

Mohammad Hashim Alkozai, a senator from Helmand, said Sunday that 13 civilians were killed in one strike and eight in another. Both airstrikes were carried out late Friday in the Sangin district, where heavy fighting is underway between NATO-backed Afghan forces and the Taliban. Alkozai says at least five other people were wounded in the airstrikes.

Omer Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman, says insurgents fired on Afghan forces from a civilian area. He confirmed that airstrikes had killed civilians but could not provide further information. He says an investigation has been launched.