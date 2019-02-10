Share:

KASUR-A woman was shot at and injured by her father over suspicion of having illicit relations with someone here the other day.

According to police, suspect Allah Rakha, a resident of Basti Charaghan, doubted that his daughter Shazia had developed illicit relations with someone. He argued with her over the issue and in a fit of fury opened fire at her. She sustained serious injuries. Upon receipt of complaint, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Police were investigating. In another incident, Naveed was injured in firing by unknown suspects outside his house. Local police were doing investigation.

MAN DIES IN COLLISION

A man was killed in collision between a bus and an ambulance on Multan Road, near Nawan Bypass. According to police, Imran was taking Muazzam to Lahore in an ambulance. They just reached near Nawan Bypass when a speeding bus hit the ambulance from the rear. Muazzam inside the ambulance sustained serious injuries and died on the spot whereas the bus driver fled from the scene.