Government has claimed to have saved Rs140 million in five months under austerity campaign but the opposition has termed these claims as fake.

After coming into power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken several steps including turning PM House into university and auctioning of buffaloes and cars. However, these measures have failed to leave significant effect on the economy.

The government representatives call the austerity campaign by the PTI as historic move while the opposition leaders said that all these steps are for deceiving the nation.

Meanwhile, experts have also said that incumbent government’s austerity campaign has no direct link with the economy whereas the masses said that PTI has failed to provide relief to them due to increasing inflation.