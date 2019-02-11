Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aourengzeb said on Sunday that the PTI government is perhaps the first government which has accepted all terms and conditions of IMF before entering into negotiations for a bailout package.

Commenting on the Prime Minister Imran Khan led team with IMF delegation, Aourengzeb termed it an eyewash, because all the conditions of IMF had already been met in shape of hike in the prices of utilities and rupee devaluation against dollar.

Criticising the government for keeping the people of Pakistan into dark, she said that all the conditions of IMF were met ahead of negotiations with the IMF delegation and all this had been done in a secret way. But people of Pakistan have to pay from their noses the cost of the bailout package of IMF, she added.

She also said that the government has already dropped inflation bomb on the nation besides devaluation of Pakistani rupee up to 35 per cent, removal of Hajj subsidy and hike in power and gas tariffs on the alleged dictation of IMF.

The PML-N spokesperson questioned what is the need to create a ‘new drama’ of meeting the IMF delegation when all terms and conditions of the IMF are being implemented. The nation should be made aware of a new wave of inflation, rate of devaluation of national currency and US dollar, Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

She said that the rulers, who had promised before parliament and nation to promoting truth, were now making decision in a secret manner.