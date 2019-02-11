IMF ready to support Pakistan: Lagarde

Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Sunday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured him that IMF stands ready to support his country.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, both IMF and prime minister Imran Khan’s office said.

“I reiterated that the IMF stands ready to support Pakistan,” Lagarde said in a statement following meeting Imran Khan. “I also highlighted that decisive policies and a strong package of economic reforms would enable Pakistan to restore the resilience of its economy and lay the foundations for stronger and more inclusive growth,” said Lagarde, calling the meeting “good and constructive”.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Finance in Islamabad after the meeting said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with IMF MD Ms Christine Lagarde on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The Prime Minister appreciated the IMF’s support to Pakistan and shared his vision for nation-building. He reiterated the government’s commitment for undertaking structural and governance reforms and strengthening social protection in the country.

On her part, the IMF Managing Director acknowledged the steps taken so far by the Pakistan government for stabilising the economy. She said the IMF would remain engaged in supporting Pakistan in sustaining its economic recovery, the statement added.

The two sides agreed to work together on policy priorities and reforms aimed at reducing imbalances and laying the foundations of a job creating growth path in Pakistan.

In this regard, deliberations between Pakistani authorities and IMF staff would continue to finalise an agreement on the contours of a programme, it added.

Later in a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that key points on the bailout package with International Monetary Fund (IMF) were settled. Responding to his meeting with IMF chief Christine Lagarde, PM Imran said that they reached consensus on a number of financial issues during the talks in Dubai.

He said “In my meeting today with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde there was a convergence of our views on the need to carry out deep structural reforms to put the country on the path of sustainable development in which the most vulnerable segments of society are protected.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had termed the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Dubai “productive.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Qureshi had said, “We have reached a consensus with the IMF on basic points. The prime minister’s meeting with IMF chief Christine Lagarde remained productive.”

Meeting with UAE counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday met Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on the sidelines of the 7th edition of World Government Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, both the leaders underscored the importance of greater collaboration in all areas of common interest, especially in enhancing investment and trade, a PM Office statement here said.

Pakistan, Lebanon to enhance trade volume

Pakistan and Lebanon Sunday agreed to enhance the volume of trade between them with Prime Minister Imran Khan inviting the Lebanese companies to invest in the country.

The bilateral ties were discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan with his Lebanese counterpart Saad El-Din Rafik Al-Hariri, on the sidelines of World Government Summit in Dubai, said a PM Office statement issued in Islamabad.

Imran Khan congratulated the Lebanese prime minister on formation of a new government in Lebanon and wished him all success in taking forward the national consensus government.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri congratulated Prime Minister Khan on his election and assumption of office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He stressed for close, friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

The two leaders underscored the importance of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Imran Khan said he stood in solidarity with the Lebanese people in the challenging times and admired the efforts of Lebanese government in ensuring the stability and security of the country.

WARm welcome

Prime Minister Imran Khan on the invitation of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Sunday arrived in Dubai on a day-long visit.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Airwing Dubai, UAE, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a special gesture.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Later, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The two leaders had a tete-e-tete on matters of bilateral and international interest, and strengthening the bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

