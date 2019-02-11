Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Language Promotion Department has planned to host an international calligraphy exhibition by mid of March with an aim to revive the glorious art of calligraphy.

According to an official of the NLPD, calligraphers from different countries including Turkey, Iran and many others have started submitting calligraphic art pieces to the department which will be displayed in the exhibition.

Renowned international calligraphers will participate in the exhibition who will be given an opportunity to interact with the local calligraphers and exchange valuable ideas.

The objective behind arranging the exhibition is to promote Islamic art of calligraphy and outstanding works of international-level calligraphers as well as encourage and motivate the youngsters toward learning the intricacies of this art, the official said.