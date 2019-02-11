Share:

HARIPUR - Four times national champion and South Asian silver medalist international cyclist Sabiha Zahid died in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi due to cancer and was laid to rest in her native village Pinyan of Haripur on Sunday. 32-year-old Sabiha was battling with the deadly disease of cancer and was admitted in the CMH where she could not survive. Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah also termed the death of international cyclist and member of Pakistan Army cycling team, a great loss to the cycling sports in Pakistan. She was cyclist of Pakistan Army team and her death is also a great loss to Pakistan Cycling Federation, Syed Azhar Ali Shah said. Her funeral prayer was offered at her native town Pinyan of Haripur which was largely attended by officials of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, cyclists from Pakistan Army, In-charge Pakistan Army team Captain Nadir, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, International cyclist Nusrat Khan, her relatives and people from different walk of life. All office-bearers of Pakistan Cycling Federation have expressed their condolences and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. Sabiha had first appeared as an upcoming cyclist for the time in KP Inter-Divisional Cycling Championship held in Qayyum Sports Complex in 2013 where she won gold medal for Hazara Division. After giving superb performance, she was selected in the Pakistan Army team as cycling team member. She proved her selection, the right decision as she won the National Championship in Individual Time Trials in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was a key member of the Pakistan Army Cycling team and played a key role in the Team Championship held in Peshawar in 2018 besides her individual gold medal in the Individual Time Trials. Looking after her excellent performance she also selected officially to represent Pakistan in the World Cycling Academy in Korea.–APP

Sabiha also won bronze medal in the Asian Individual Time Trials held in India and was member of the Pakistan Cycling team that won silver medal in the Asian Team Championship held in India.