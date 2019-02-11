Share:

The union council (UC) chairman of Bhains Colony, Abdul Rahim Shah, has on Monday been arrested by Karachi Police in Irshad Ranjhani murder case.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) East Amir Farooqi said the investigation team inspected the evidences closely and officials are working without any pressure.

The committee, formed by the Additional IG Karachi, visited the incident spot to gather further data. The statement of ambulance driver was recorded as well.

Furthermore, the police have asked for locals' help and pasted pamphlets in the area for eyewitnesses to record their statements or to submit evidences.

On the other hand, the civil society raised protest in front of the Governor House against the killing of Irshad Ranjhani .

Women in large numbers were also present who tried to enter the Governor House but were stopped by the police. The protesters then staged a sit-in in the red zone.