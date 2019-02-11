Share:

LAHORE - Jami Li Hardi helped Master Paints Black beat Master Paints/Guard Group by 4½-4 in the final to clinch the Honda Polo Cup, which concluded here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Jami Li emerged as hero of the final for Master Paints Black with his impressive hat-trick while his teammate Raja Temur Nadeem scored the remaining goal to complete the tally for the winning, which had half goal handicap. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Nicolas Corti played equally well from the losing side and banged in a brace each but their efforts were futile.

Master Paints/Guard Group started the match in a great style as they fired in a fabulous field goal through Nicolas Corti to take 1-0 lead. After that, both the sides kept on attacking each other’s goals, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit.

The second chukker proved to be a highly-charged one as both the sides succeeded in converting two goals each. Jami Li fired in the first goal for Master Paints Black to level the score at 1-1, who scored their second goal through Raja Temur to have 2-1 edge. Master Paints/Guard Group then fought back well by hitting two back-to-back goals – one each by Nicolas Corti and Hamza Mawaz on 30-yard penalties – to pull back 3-2 lead.

Jami Li then played phenomenal polo and dominated the entire third chukker as he first fired in a field goal to level the score at 3-3 and then successfully converted a 30-yard penalty to provide Master Paints Black 4-3 lead, which remained intact till the end of the chukker.

In the fourth and decisive chukker, Master Paints/Guard Group hammered an equalizer through Hamza Mawaz, who converted a 30-yard penalty to square the things at 4-4. Both the teams continued their struggle to score more, but they failed to do so and when the final whistle was blown, the score was level at 4-4. In the end, it was a half goal handicap for Master Paints Black, which enabled them to win the final by 4½-4. Nicolas Scortichini and Saqib Khan Khakwani officiated the final as field umpires. EN EM Estate overcame spirited Barry’s to win the subsidiary final by 6-5. From the winning side, which had two goals handicap advantage, Bilal Haye scored a brace while Omar Asjad Malhi and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi hit one goal each. From the losing side, Bautista Bayuger hammered a quartet while they also gifted one goal, when Omar Asjad Malhi scored own goal.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited President & CEO Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura graced the final as chief guest and distributed shields and trophies among the winners and runners-up. Sales & Marketing Manager Mumtaz Ahmed, Deputy Manager Sales and Marketing Nadeem Iqbal, Honda Township CEO Mir Shoiab Ahmed, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, executive committee members Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana, Saqib Khan Khakwani, members and their families and a large number of polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion to witness the final.

Talking to media after winning the final, hero of the day Jami Li Hardi said that he is really enjoying his stay in Pakistan, which is very beautiful, peaceful and sports-loving country. “I am fully enjoying the high-goal season of Lahore Polo Club and I am also trying to give out my best to help my team register crucial victories,” he said and added: “In Honda Cup final, we played like a unit, which enabled us win the title. We are well-prepared for upcoming events and also try to win the prestigious national open polo title.