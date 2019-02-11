Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhary has expressed confidence that the job opportunities would increase with the increase in foreign investment.

Talking to Senior Vice President of renowned American multinational food and beverage company Krista Pilot in Dubai, he said that the fruits of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s vision, policies and reforms would soon be visible in the country.

Krista Pilot said, “My company is interested in investing one billion dollars in the food sector.” The Information Minister welcomed the company's investment in Pakistan.