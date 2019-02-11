Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N stalwart and former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday accused the PTI government of doing politics over projects plaques, saying that the rulers are affixing plaques of their names on almost all projects initiated by the PML-N government.

“The PTI government could not launch a single project and merely changing inaugural plaques of PML-N government’s projects to claim New Pakistan,” Kh Asif alleged while talking to the newsmen at PML-N House Sialkot here on Sunday.

The PML-N stalwart cautioned that it would be a dangerous political move if the PTI government removes Shehbaz Sharif from the slot of chairman Public Accounts Committee. “It will be of no avail if Shehbaz Sharif is removed from chairmanship of the PAC but will only deteriorate the situation,” he warned in veiled words.

“We don’t want to mount on container and block the system,” he asserted, adding that bureaucracy is not being allowed to work and foreign policy is not heading towards right direction.

The PML-N senior leader regretted that for the first time a prime minister (PM) is going to IMF while Imran Khan had said in the past that it was better to commit suicide than going to IMF.

He claimed that Imran Khan failed to implemented even one point what he had said during the last 22 years. He alleged that the government wants to take mileage out of Nawaz Sharif ailment. On the other hand what opinion has been given by the doctors board for heart patient should be accepted. But unluckily government is trying to take political advantage of the ailment because government is its own enemy.

He held that government has printed currency notes of Rs1,400 billion so far. The system is at stake and we have reservations. Even then we want system should run.

About NRO, Kh Asif said that NRO has only been given to Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan. “We fear while we see the prevailing situation lest our old friends should get annoyed,” he claimed.

He said that the worries were visible on the face of PM Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan had never honoured any of his commitment during his 22 years long political carrier.

Teenager found ‘killed’; minor drowns in pond

A girl Aqsa (16) was mysteriously found shot dead at her house in village Jaithikey, Sambrial tehsil here on Saturday. She was student of 10th class. Police shifted her dead body to local hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and started investigation with no clue or arrest in this regard. In another, incident the three-year-old Harram, daughter of a labourer Shahid drowned in a local pond of stagnant drainage and rainywater in Islamabad locality, in outskirts of Daska city here.

Reportedly, the ill-fated minor girl was playing near her house, when she went there and drowned in the dirty water pond.

The minor was the only child of her parents.

Local people pulled out her dead body. They staged strong protest against the local municipality by placing dead body in a local chowk. They chanted slogans against the local municipality officials’ negligence in removal of this pond, which took her life.

They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to look into the matter.

GEPCO OPEN COURT

Gepco Sialkot Superintending Engineer Haji Ashraf Saturday held an open court here. He sympathetically listened to the complaints and problems of the consumers. He also issued the orders of early relief on various applications. SE Gepco Sialkot said that the Gepco was striving to provide the improved services to its consumers as well.