Pop stars Liam Payne and Cheryl - who split in 2018 - were reunited on 'The Greatest Dancer' on Saturday (09.02.19). Liam Payne enjoyed a surprise TV reunion with ex-girlfriend Cheryl on 'The Greatest Dancer' on Saturday. The 25-year-old singer and Cheryl - who split in 2018 - showed that there's no lingering bitterness between them as they made light of their separation on the BBC show. Cheryl, 35 - who has a 22-month-old son called Bear with the pop star - invited him to appear in a pre-recorded video message during the show, answering a call from Liam during her act Frobacks' performance.