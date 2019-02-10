Share:

LONDON-Lisa Vanderpump wants a role on 'The Crown', although she says producers would have to offer her something ''fantastic'' to get her on board. Lisa Vanderpump wants a role on 'The Crown'.

The 58-year-old reality star and businesswoman acted in several films and TV shows throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s, but last made an appearance as an actress in an episode of comedy-drama 'The Comeback' in 2014, almost two decades after she had previously appeared in 'Baywatch Nights' in 1995.

But the 'Real Housewives of Beverley Hills' star could be tempted to make a return to acting, especially if she was offered a role in the hit Netflix drama series 'The Crown', which follows the life of monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I don't know [if I would return to acting]. I have been asked a couple of times to do things, but ... If it was something great. If it's something I really wanted to do I'd always make time to do it, but it would have to be something fantastic.

''They asked me to do 'The Royals' but I couldn't do that because of my schedule. I would be on 'The Crown', that's what I should be on. It's brilliant.''

And although acting might not be high on her list of things to try out in the future, Lisa says she would like to branch out into politics and public speaking.

When asked if there were any other business ventures she'd like to try, she said: ''I think maybe I would like to get more into ... maybe a little bit more active politically, since we've had success having our resolution this year, 401, to stop the inhumane treatment with the dog trade. But I'm not sure, there's been a plethora of opportunities - maybe get into talk or something like that, because I can talk the hind legs off a donkey.''

Currently, Lisa is starring as a judge on the new Facebook Watch show 'World's Most Amazing Dog' alongside George Lopez, where hopeful pet owners can submit videos of their pooch doing something amazing for a chance to win $100,000.

To celebrate the launch of the show on Thursday (07.02.19), the National Paw-trait Gallery, an art gallery for dogs, has been opened in London.