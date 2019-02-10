Share:

Faisalabad-A man strangled to death his wife and daughter and buried them in the courtyard of his house here.

According to police sources, the police have arrested the accused and recovered the dead bodies from the home. The accused identified as Mohammad Ramzan, a labourer at a local sugar mills, had a quarrel with his wife some 20 days ago. The quarrel resulted in serious difference between the couple as a result the labourer's wife went to her parents house along with her daughter. Ramzan, however, pacified his wife and brought her back home. He nursed a grudge and strangled his wife and daughter to death. Later, he buried the dead bodies in the courtyard of his house to conceal his crime.

The police handed over the dead bodies to the family members after legal proceedings and registered a case.

Meanwhile, a youth was gunned down over a petty quarrel here.

According to police sources, a petty quarrel occurred between Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shabir and Khalid, residents of Chak 205/RB, Mohal Ana. Sunday morning Mohammad Ali was going to his work when Shabir and Khalid opened firing on him, killing him on the spot. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and started investigation.