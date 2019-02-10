Share:

KASUR-A married woman, wife of a brick-kiln worker, was allegedly abducted by four suspects in suburban area Wadana here the other day. According to police, the woman was on her way the other evening when four suspects overpowered her. They bundled her into a car and sped away. Mustafabad police filed a case on the complaint of the woman’s husband and started searching the accused.

KHATEEB ARRESTED

A Khateeb was arrested for violating Amplifier Act. Mustafabad police arrested Qari Waqas Mughal for leading Jumma prayers at loudspeaker. The police also took the loudspeaker and mike into custody. A case was registered against him.