TOBA TEK SINGH-A married woman was allegedly raped at her home in Ahmad Park locality of Gojra on Sunday. Gojra City police told the media that Aneela Bibi, wife of Arshad, was alone at home when accused Amanat Ali of same locality forced his entry into the house and raped her at gunpoint. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH

A man was crushed to death by a bus while his brother sustained serious injuries in the accident on Toba-Chichawatni Road on Sunday evening.

According to Rajana police, 37 years old Tahir Ashraf of Rajana was on his way on a motorcycle along with his 34 years old brother Abid Ashraf. When they were near NHA toll plaza, a bus coming from Multan for Faisalabad ran over them. As a result, Tahir Ashraf died instantly while doctors at DHQ hospital referred Abid Ashraf to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.