KANDHKOT - Pakistan People’s Party leader Sardar Saleem Jan Mazari has said that education is the stronger weapon to compete with the globe in the fields of science and technology. He said that future of the country depends on talented and well educated youth who can do wonders in every sector with knowledge tools and amazing talents.

He was addressing a huge crowd at Mazari House, Kashmore on Sunday. He urged the citizens to get their votes registered to exercise their rights for elect suitable leadership. He also stressed the positive use of social media, smart phones and internet may be used. He further said that some our opponents are spreading false rumors that we are approaching them for inclusion in our group but we make it clear we don't have such intentions as we know that they are very small group with limited votes even if they can't do without us.

“However, the education and health are first priority and we are trying our level best to ensure standard education and health facilities throughout district. Kashmore is the stronghold of PPP and they believe in transparent politics. There is no concept of difference of colour, race and religion in my vision as we served of people of Kashmore,” he added.

At the end, the PPP leader thanked Member of National Assembly Ihsanur Rahman Khan Mazari, MPA Haji Abdul Rauf Khoso, tribal chieftains, political party activists, local citizens and others who attended the gathering.