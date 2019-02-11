Share:

A military helicopter crashed on Monday in the Turkish city of Istanbul leaving at least four servicemen injured, Istanbul's Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the incident occurred in the district of Cekmekoy, in the Asian suburbs of Istanbul, leaving one serviceman injured.

"Four servicemen injured by a helicopter crash in the Cekmekoy district were sent to a hospital," Yerlikaya wrote on his Twitter page.

The incident was reportedly caused by a technical failure, with the helicopter having tried to land in an industrial area.