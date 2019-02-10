Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-United Group clinched landslide victory in the annual elections of the District Bar Association Mirpur completed here the other day.

Seasoned lawyer Chaudhry Tariq Bashir and Ch Basharat were elected President and General Secretary respectively of District Bar Association Mirpur in the annual elections.

Other office-bearers elected unopposed included Syed Gohar (Vice President) and Ms Asima Majeed, Adeel Shehzad and Tasleem Arif was elected unopposed as members of the Executive Committee of the DBA. Raja Ali Murtaza of the victorious United Group, was elected as Joint Secretary, securing 291 votes against his only rival candidate Farhad Shah of Profession group who bagged 166 votes. Triumphant DBA President Ch Tariq Bashir, of the United Group, secured 307 votes, defeating his only rival Ch Tariq Mahmood, the nominee of Professional Group, who bagged 150 votes. Abdul Aziz Ch was elected with 249 votes against his rival candidate Raja Ghulam Bostan who bagged 154 votes. Likewise newly-elected General Secretary Ch Basharat obtained 296 votes, defeating his only rival Qazi Adnan who could secure 157 votes. The polling held in a peaceful manner.