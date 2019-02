Share:

PESHAWAR:- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said he has no differences with KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and they both are on the same page for the prosperity and development of the tribal areas. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Governor Shah Farman said Mehmood Khan is chief executive of the province and he is authorised to transfer IG and chief secretary. The chief minister has exercised his powers.–Online