Lahore (PR) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar has said that opening Kartarpura Corridor is the great gesture by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This fine gesture sent a message of peace and can open new joint ventures between the two neighbouring countries. Moreover, the Sikh community is very pleased and lauds the decision by the government of Pakistan to open Kartarpura Corridor,” he said while addressing a delegation of Sikh business community in London.

Provision of visa-free entry, facilitating Sikh pilgrims and providing them with security are among the priorities of PTI-led government, he said. He also formally invited the Sikh business community to visit and invest in Pakistan. He assured them of peaceful and safe environment for them in Pakistan.

The Sikh leaders accepted the invitation and promised that a delegation of 30 investors will visit Pakistan next month. Provincial Minister Transport Khan Jahanzeb Khichi, Malik Nadeem Abbas (MPA), Kamran Bashir (Member OPC) and other social and political activists were also present in the meeting.