MOSCOW - A total of 104 people died in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as a result of poisoning with spurious alcohol, IANS news agency reported on Sunday. More than 50 people died in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, while 18 more died at the Meerut Medical College, the IANS news agency reported. In a separate incident, 32 people died in the city of Haridwar, Uttarakhand. According to Indian officials, more than 200 people were arrested during a crackdown launched after the mass poisoning. The police operation has also resulted in the seizure of 9,269 litres of spurious alcohol in Uttar Pradesh and of 1,066 litres in Uttarakhand.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has launched a full-fledged investigation into the incident.