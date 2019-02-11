Share:

ISLAMABAD - PAF Golf Club Islamabad won the 1st CAS Ladies Invitational Golf Championship 2019 held here at the PAF Golf Club , Islamabad.

Begum Maliha Bhatti, wife of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. In individual categories, Begum Tazeen Mujahid, wife of Chief of the Air Staff, was the first in net, while Begum Bilquis Haseeb and Begum Tehmina Rashid remained second and third respectively.

Begum Tahira Nazir won the gross title, while Begum Aysaha Fauzan and Ms Arooba Ali won the second and third positions respectively. The prize for the longest drive was won by Fatima Wasti and nearest to pin was won by Sana Noor. Total 60 lady golfers from four teams, including Rawalpindi Golf Club , Margalla Greens Golf Club , Islamabad Golf Club and PAF Golf Club Islamabad, participated in the team event as well as in individual categories.