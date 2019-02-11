Share:

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority on Sunday busted a gang involved in sale and purchase of rancid/used oil in the name of biodiesel business. The operation was launched in Rawalpindi under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman and then it spread to other districts of Punjab after information and clues about other accused were obtained from those arrested earlier. Simultaneously, the authority carried out an operation against facilitators and agents of the gang in Lahore, Okara and Bahawalpur. During the operation, enforcement teams seized 6,600kg harmful used oil, which was prepared from 4,000kg waste and filth of animals. Usman said that PFA sealed Abid Oil Dealer and Sheikh Abdul Qadir & Sons for selling used/rancid oil to FBOs after recycling in Rawalpindi. Used oil had been purchased from different renowned food points and restaurant at a fairly cheap price and then brought into use after reprocessing. Similarly, PFA sealed Ijaz Fat Rendering Unit for selling unwholesome oil, failing to produce a record and doing business without getting a food licence from the competent authority. Also, food safety teams of PFA stopped production of Afzal Biodiesel and Biospeed Collection Centre in Bahawalpur by serving emergency prohibition orders. Usman said that PFA is investigating the matter of Biospeed Collection Centre.–Staff Reporter