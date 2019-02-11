Share:

RAWALPINDI-Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign launched here on Feb 9.

According to a PHA spokesman, all arrangements have been finalised to make the campaign a success.

Chairman PHA Asif Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi/DG PHA Dr Omar Jahangir, officers of district administration, members of national and provincial assemblies and representatives of civil society attended the inaugural ceremony of the plantation campaign organised at Commissioner House, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that maximum saplings will be planted at the green belts of the city including Liaquat Bagh, Double Road, Shamsabad, Rashid Minhas and other areas. Efforts will also be made during the campaign to sensitise the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign.