SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar held an open court at his residence Jinnah House Sialkot on Sunday. He listened sympathetically to public complaints. PTI Central Punjab President Umer Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Ikhlaq and local PTI leaders Arif Ahmed Khawaja and Dr John Maseeh Piyara were also present on the occasion.

Usman Dar assured the people early solution to their problems. He said that the PTI government was fully aware of people’s problems. He said that the government was making all-out sincere efforts to raise living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps. He added that the PTI government was trying its best to come up to the expectations of the people besides fulfilling the promises it made with them.