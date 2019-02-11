Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has assured that the federal government’s ongoing projects in Sindh would be completed at the earliest.

He was talking to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who called on him in Karachi.

Maters of mutual interest, current political situation and ongoing development projects in Karachi came under discussion during the meeting.

The President and the Sindh Chief Minister agreed to further improve working relation and mutual cooperation between the federal and provincial government.