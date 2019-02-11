Share:

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro has officially launched largest military drills in the history of the country.

Before the beginning of the exercises, the president arrived in the northern state of Miranda to take a look at the military equipment, including Russian-built rocket launchers that are used by the Venezuelan Armed Forces.

The military exercises will last until February 15 and are set to become the most major and important drills that Caracas has held over its 200 year-old history, according to Maduro.