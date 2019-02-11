Share:

SARGODHA:- The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts have advised the citrus orchard holders to ensure pruning process of dry branches of the trees for avoiding diseases.CRIS Director Nawaz Maiken told this scribe that diseases like trusmelanoze, canker and scab germs existence damage the dry branches, even in the winter season. Due to disease attacks, citrus trees drop their flowers which also decreases production, he added. He asked farmers to adopt early measures for pruning of dry branches of citrus trees and also disposed of dry branches properly. He said that mostly growers were ignoring modern techniques for pruning which was a main reason behind the citrus slump.

He said that research was being carried out in this regard and CRIS has already introduced disease-free Kinnow plants, which will help enhance yield and the quality of fruit.