The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 trophy unveiling press conference will take place at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) on Tuesday 12 February.

PCB chairman and all six participating team captains will be present at the trophy launch press conference. Media is advised to reach the Dubai International Stadium press conference room.

The captains will pose with the tournament trophy at the Dubai International Stadium outfield at the end of the press conference. Print and Electronic media cameramen and photographers would get the opportunity of taking pictures/videos at the DIS outfield in a designated area.

The HBL Pakistan Super League Artist Press Conference will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Opening ceremony performers Junoon, Boney M, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Young Desi will be available for the press conference.

Media is advised to reach the Dubai International Stadium press conference room.