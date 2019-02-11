Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s close aide Naeemul Haq Sunday dashed for Lahore in a bid to thrash out coalition matters in a meeting with the PML-Q leaders here.

Senior PML-Q leaders including Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Moonis Elahi and Kamil Ali Agha attended the meeting which focused mainly on the hurdles coming in the way of implementing the power-sharing deal already agreed between the coalition partners at the centre. Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Dr Shahzad Gill was also present.

After the meeting, the two sides expressed their resolve to keep their alliance intact and work in cohesion with each other both at the federal and Punjab level.

Accompanied by Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Moonis Elahi, PM’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq later talked to the media and said that there were no differences between the coalition partners on any issue. He also said that one more minister from the PML-Q would be inducted into the federal cabinet during second phase of cabinet expansion.

It merits mention here that the PTI and the PML-Q have already settled their issues at the Punjab level. One more provincial minister was inducted into the Punjab cabinet on Friday last as part of the power-sharing deal in Punjab.

Naeem further stated the PTI and the PML-Q were working together as coalition partners to bring about change in the society. He said some elements which he did not name were trying to create differences between the two parties spreading rumours about it.

Naeem said he had come to meet PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I have come here to tell the world [through the media] that the two parties have no differences at all,” he said, adding that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was playing an important role as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Replying to question, Naeem said that Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had started attacking the prime minister in the National Assembly in violation of the code of conduct agreed among all the parliamentary parties.

Prime minister’s special assistant informed the media that the PML-N had promised not to speak a word during prime minister’s speech, but its leaders just did the opposite.

The government, he said, has to bring new laws for the betterment of the nation irrespective of whether or not Shehbaz Sharif was present in the House.

Asked if the government intended to bring changes in the NAB laws after Aleem Khan’s arrest, PM’s special assistant replied in the affirmative but said it should not be linked to Aleem Khan’s arrest by the anti-graft body.

“Setting aside Aleem Khan’s case, we are receiving numerous complaints against NAB from businessmen in Karachi. They are being called by the NAB authorities on petty issues,” he said, adding that the government may also contact the opposition parties to seek their cooperation to change the laws governing the NAB operations.

Naeem also complained that NAB was not deciding cases in the stipulated period of 30 days. “Many cases are lying pending with NAB for the last over two to three years,” he said, adding that the Chairman NAB who was a retired judge should look into the matter.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Shujat said he was glad to receive Mr Naeemul Haq at his residence [as PM’s representative]. He also dispelled the impression that there were any differences between the coalition partners.

On being prompted by Moonis Elahi, standing close to him, the PML-Q chief made it clear that his party will never become part of any conspiracy against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was a good selection of Imran Khan and Punjab would prosper under his leadership.

“Some big Sardars regard him a small Sardar and say it was their right [to be Punjab Chief Minister],” he averred.

Shujat also dismissed reports of his party’s alleged contacts with Hamza Shehbaz as baseless. “Our party, Pakistan Muslim League is a registered party and no other party should have any claim over it. None of our men is meeting Hamza Shehbaz or anyone else. We are standing only with the PTI and strengthening our alliance with it,” Shujat said in categorical terms.

The PML-Q chief also praised the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan saying he (Imran) was need of the hour. “Alliance between the PML-Q and PTI will remain intact. We will continue to support the government in all circumstances,” he affirmed.