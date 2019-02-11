Share:

A delegation of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition led by General (retired) Raheel Sharif arrived in Islamabad late Sunday.

This is the maiden visit to Pakistan of the delegates of Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.

During their two-day visit, the delegates of the Islamic military coalition will meet the top civil and military leadership, sources said. Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources added.

The delegation will also meet Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Senate chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, sources further said.

According to sources, the focus of the delegates’ meetings with top civil and military leadership will be on the regional situation as well as counter-terrorism measures taken by the coalition.

“The delegation is also expected to discuss the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan,” sources said.

Former army chief General (retired) Raheel Sharif was made the chief of 39-nation Islamic military coalition formed to combat terrorism in 2017.