LAHORE - Two matches will be played on the opening day of Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Cricket Championship that begins simultaneously at Railway Stadium and Mughalpura Institute ground from today (Monday). GM/W&SI, President Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) Shahid Aziz will inaugurate the championship at the Railway Stadium. Tariq Mehmood, Sports Officer of PRSB, informed that nine divisions of Railways, Quetta, Sukhhar, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Mughalpura Workshop, Pakistan Railways Police, Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been divided into two pools which will contest during the 6-day championship. Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways Police and Mughalpura Workshop have been placed in Group-A. Peshawar, Sukhhar, Lahore, and Karachi have been placed in Group-B.