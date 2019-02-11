Share:

RAWALPINDI-In order to facilitate the citizens, Rawalpindi Development Authority has started uploading approved layout plans of authorised housing schemes on its official website, said Director RDA Jamshaid Aftab.

He said that out of total 31 housing societies approved in the jurisdiction of RDA, 21 have been uploaded while the remaining are under process and would be uploaded soon. It is a great facility for the citizens as now they are able to check online location of the plots in an approved housing scheme even from foreign countries, he added. Earlier, RDA had launched operation to control illegal housing schemes and cases were sent to the sub-registrar and assistant commissioner for legal action, he replied to a question.

Jamshaid Aftab said that on the directives of DG RDA, the cases were sent to the authorities concerned to start formal legal action against illegal housing schemes.

The RDA is pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and letters were sent to all the departments concerned including State Bank, District Collector Rawalpindi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Police, Utility Service departments, DG PEMRA and advertising companies in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud, he added.

The RDA has written letters to the departments concerned for taking appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria. He said that statuses of housing schemes are updated and all legal and illegal schemes are uploaded on the RDA’s website. District administration has also been urged to help RDA to control illegal housing schemes, he said. The utility services departments have been requested not to provide utility services to unapproved housing schemes.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to select commercial or residential plots only in legal schemes which have proper approval of layout plans and NOC from the authority.

To a question, he said, 42 housing schemes in Rawalpindi district were approved including 7 in district council area, 4 in Tehsil Murree area.

General public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses/frauds and invest in legal housing schemes which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from RDA.

To another question, he said that RDA had also apprised the public through newspaper advertisements on the status of the housing schemes falling under its jurisdiction. The citizens can also check online details of all the housing schemes on RDA’s website, he maintained.