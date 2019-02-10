Share:

The 29-year-old singer and presenter - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 23 months, with husband Marvin Humes - says she has felt ''judged'' about all aspects of her appearance over the years. She admitted: ''In the past, like everyone else, I've felt judged and pressured to look a certain way, whether it's regarding my weight or having straight hair.''

In recent years, Rochelle has embraced her natural curls because she wants her daughters to be comfortable with their own locks, but she admitted doing so required having to ''start all over again'' because her tresses were in bad condition due to years of straightening treatments.

She said: ''I spent so many years straightening my hair that when I wanted it to be curly again, it said, 'No, no!'. ''After years of me being so unkind to my curls, I had to cut off lots of dead hair and start all over again.'' Even when she was a child, the former Saturdays singer was desperate for straight hair.

She added: ''Growing up, my only hair hero was Scary Spice and in the playground playing Spice Girls, I was always Scary Spice, even when I wanted to be Baby. I was desperate for straight her.'' But these days, Rochelle finds embracing her curls has been ''liberating''. Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: ''[At the NTAs] everyone was dashing out of the rain trying to shelter while I was loving it for my curls.

''I love the humidity on holiday too. Embracing my curls has been really liberating.''