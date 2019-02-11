Share:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s security team reached Pakistan on Monday ahead of his scheduled visit to the country.

The security team of the Saudi crown prince visited various places across the federal capital and reviewed security arrangements, sources said.

“A team of doctors and a delegation of Saudi media persons who will cover Mohammed bin Salman’s tour have also reached Islamabad,” sources added.

Mohammed bin Salman will arrive in Pakistan on February 16 for a two-day visit, according to the Saudi ambassador.

The crown prince is expected to stay at the Prime Minister House during his visit.

Earlier, diplomatic sources informed that a trade deal worth $14 billion will be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the visit. The trade deal would be the biggest foreign investment in the country's history.

The premier is expected to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and contemporary global developments including Yemen war and the Afghan peace process.

In October, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Riyadh where the prime minister tried to woo potential investors and secure funds for overcoming balance of payment crisis.

Apart from attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, the Pakistani premier also met with King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss matters of mutual interest.