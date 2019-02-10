Share:

The education system of the Tribal areas of Pakistan is in dire need of reforms, especially when the government directed the majority of the reform budget towards solarisation of the madrassas. This move initially also gathered a lot of criticism from political parties because the education system requires investment. At this point, there are over 2000 schools in the tribal areas of Pakistan which lack basic facilities like clean drinking water, toilets, electricity, and boundary walls. These statistics are based on the 2017-18 statistical report of government educational institutions. These include data on the seven merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This decline in the availability of basic necessities is impacting the growth of education in the region. Parents of several children refuse to let their children go to schools in the absence of these facilities. This is especially true for female students, and the ratio of dropouts has almost increased to 79 percent in the region. For the girls in the area, one of the major problems is the lack of toilets in their schools. Many feel that the funds directed for the solarisation of the 300 madrassahs should have been directed towards the improvement of schools so that primary, and secondary enrolments can be improved.

The focus of the government right now is improving the infrastructure of the schools. The directorate has sanctioned Rs 10million and Rs 5million for the purchase of desks and chairs in every district. With the remaining budget, the government should now focus on the provision of basic facilities which will direct the children back to school and save them from a life of labour. The success of the merger also largely depends on factors like education, the impact of which should not be disregarded.