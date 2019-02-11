Share:

ANAHEIM — Shoma Uno was the first skater in final group of the men’s free skate at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. He ended up executing a flawless program that no one was able to match. The Japanese won the men’s title by successfully landing three quadruple jumps during his four-minute program, including one in combination. The 197.36 points was the highest score in an international competition this season. The 2018 Olympic silver medalist — who was in fifth place after Thursday’s short program — posted a total of 289.12 points, which was nearly 16 points better than China’s Boyang Jin, who was defending champion. American Vincent Zhou was third with 272.22 points. Jin finished with 273.51 points but was frustrated with his free skate, which included one fewer quad than usual.