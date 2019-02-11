Share:

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday ordered the transfers and postings of five police officials including three officers of the rank of additional-IG. According to a notification issued on Sunday, Captain (retired) Ahmad Lateef, awaiting posting, was posted as Punjab Additional-IG (PHP). Ghulam Rasul Zahid, awaiting posting, was posted as Additional-IG (Logistics and Procurement) while Inam Ghani, awaiting posting, was posted as Punjab Additional-IG (Operations). DIG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was posted as DIG (Punjab Investigation Branch, CPO) while Dr Suleman Sultan Rana was posted as DIG (Training, CPO).–Staff Reporter