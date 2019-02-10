Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-Three bullet-riddled dead bodies were found lying here on Kala Khatai Road under mysterious circumstances in the limits of Ferozwala Police here on Sunday. According to police sources, the bullet-riddled bodies of three persons, later identified as: Jahangir alias Jangi, Khalil alias Khalo and an unidentified person, were found lying across Kala Khatai Road. Some passersby spotted the bodies and informed the Ferozwala Police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to city morgue for autopsy and other medico-legal formalities.

The police informed that Jahangir and Khalil were notorious criminals and involved in various heinous crimes. While the third one whose identity could not be ascertained yet might be their accomplice, the police suspected.

Mother of the deceased Khalil said that his son had met her at home Saturday evening and later went out after receiving a telephonic call. The police, however, disclosed that the two deceased Jahangir and Khalil had an old enmity with their relatives, suspecting that they might have been killed their rivals and later threw the bodies across the road. The Ferozwala Police have registered a case against unidentified killers and started investigation.