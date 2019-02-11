Share:

KARACHI - Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asif Jameel in his daily report submitted to Chief Minister Sindh has informed that 3 out of 137 children in gasping/critical condition, brought in different government hospitals at district and Taluka level, died due to multiple health complications, whereas 37 children after being administered appropriate treatment and health cover have been discharged to their homes.

In his report, he has informed that 96 children are still under treatment at the hospitals. Moreover, 457 children were also treated under OPD services extended by health facilities of Tharparkar under the administration of Health Department, where as 346children were treated in OPD at 31 BHUs and 18 Government Dispensaries under the administrative control of PPHI in district Tharparkar.

The deaths of the children reported by Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mithi were attributed to fever, pneumonia and other diseases.

VETERINARY SUPPORT

The Livestock Department under the command of Deputy Director Livestock setup their veterinary camps in 10 villages of different talukas. Three camps were established in Islamkot where as one each was set up at Mithi and Chachro. 106animals were treated whereas 5420 animals were vaccinated and 793were also drenched in the said villages. Till date, Livestock Department has treated 31,025animals whereas 1,908,759 animals have been vaccinated and 211,774animals have been drenched.

FODDER

Government’s initiative of distributing fodder to livestock owners is going on in four Union Councils of Taluka Islamkot. 564 cattle owners of different villages namely Mubeen Hajam, Jaindo Dandhu, Sulleman Hajam, Ghalib Shah, Taryano, Fatu Halepota, Saleemji Dhani, Majno Bheel, Peer jo Tar &Satramji Dhani of UC Jaindo Dars were provided fodder which includes 50 kg vanda feed and 25 kg rice polish.

RELIEF WORK

Free wheat relief activities are in progress across the district. On Saturday 1557families were provided wheat under Phase-III at their respective sentinel point and collected wheat bags. Till date247,580 families in Phase-I, 252,856 families in Phase-II and 189,516families in Phase-III have received wheat bags.

FAMILY PLANNING AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The Population Welfare Department of Tharparkar district setup special camps for awareness/ tubal ligation/Jadelle contraceptive procedures in 08 villages and held awareness/ family planning sessions with 137 clients.

FAMILY RATION BAGS- third phase of distribution of Ration Bags to pregnant and lactating women continues since 26.01.2019. 3621 pregnant and lactating women were provided Ration Bags at their doorsteps on Saturday. Till date, 40,838 ration bags have been distributed in 3rd phase. So far 66,691 in Phase-II &36656 in Phase-I has already been distributed.