SIALKOT-Three women were kidnapped in separate incidents occurred in different areas of Sialkot district.

In village Jamal Jand-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil, some unknown accused kidnapped Maryam Bibi, wife of local farmer Husnain Azam, at gunpoint from her house.

In village Uddowali-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil, some unknown accused kidnapped Sidra Bibi, wife of local shopkeeper Arshad Ali, at gunpoint near her house. Similarly, some unknown accused kidnapped Attiya, daughter of local trader Nafees Haider, at gunpoint near her house in Uggoki. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest so far.

MAN CRUSHED TO

DEATH BY TRAIN

An elderly man, Waris Ali, 65, was crushed to death under the wheels of a local train near the Sialkot Junction Railway Station here on Sunday.

Waris Ali, a resident of Sialkot city's congested Muhammadpura locality, was crossing the railway line, when the train hit him badly. His neck was cut from his body. Local police are investigating. Rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

POLICE LASSO SEVEN

KITE-FLYERS

Police have arrested as many as seven accused for flying kites in different areas of Sialkot city here today.

Senior police officials told that police have sent the accused Kashif, Tariq, Nasir, Usman, Shoaib, Bilal and Waqas behind the bars after registering separate cases against them, in this regard.