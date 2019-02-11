Share:

The administration reportedly has finished the plan and US President Donald Trump has been briefed on its contents, two senior administration officials told Fox News on Sunday.

The final draft of the administration’s “Deal of the Century” is 175 to 200 pages long, with fewer than five people having access to the complete version of the document, sources told Fox News.

“The plan is done… [the president] is happy with the parameters of the deal,” a senior administration official said.

The US President has also been briefed by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, his Senior Adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as special envoy for Mideast peace Jason Greenblatt multiple times on the specifics of the deal, according to the source. Kushner is set to visit Warsaw to attend a summit hosted by the United States and Poland to discuss regional issues regarding the Middle East.

Kushner is also expected to travel with Greenblatt to five Gulf countries to discuss the specifics of the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace deal with regional leaders, gathering support for his plan.

Senior government officials have noted that his plan is unlikely to be released before the upcoming Israeli elections on April 9.

“We are not going to do anything that threatens Israel’s security,” a senior administration official said.

The Palestinian Autonomy had rejected earlier attempts by the US to single-handedly negotiate a peace agreement with Israel following Trump's decision in December 2017 to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and acknowledge the whole city as Israel's capital. Trump's decision also escalated tensions between the Palestinian Authority and Israel and led to massive clashes on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip. However, in September 2018 the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the Trump administration’s long-awaited peace plan for Israel and Palestine would be completed soon.