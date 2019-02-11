Share:

PARIS - In an all-French final, Tsonga slammed six aces and did not face a break point soaring past seventh-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-4, 6-2, to land his 17th career championship at the Open Sud de France. The Frenchman raised his 2019 record to 9-2, defeating Herbert for the third time in as many meetings. Two of those three wins have come on home soil in Montpellier, including a 6-1, 6-2, sweep in the 2017 round of 16. It is Tsonga’s first title since he defeated Diego Schwartzman to win the 2016 Antwerp title without surrendering a set. These days, Tsong celebrates his victories with a modest bow to fans rather than the trademark jumping Jo celebration. Perhaps that’s because he finally appears healthy after knee and wrist injuries limited him to just six tournaments and 12 matches in 2018.