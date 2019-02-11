Share:

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police arrested 2 suspects including one in injured condition after an encounter in Latifabad Unit 10.

The police spokesman Mazharul Haq alias Shani informed here Sunday that the arrested suspects were involved in motorbike snatching and house robberies.He added that the police recovered snatched motorbikes besides jewelery and other materials recently stolen in a house robbery.

According to the spokesman, SHO B-Section Nisar Shah received a tip off about an activity of the suspects near river embankment in Latifabad Unit 10.He claimed that when the police reached the spot the suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire in which one suspect, Sartaj Solangi, sustained gunshot to his leg.

The police rounded up Sartaj Solangi and Mashooq Solangi while 2 other suspects escaped.The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery.The spokesman said the police recovered 22 gold ear-rings, 13 gold rings, 2 gold necklaces, 2 gold bangle sets and other items including cash.