Share:

LAHORE - Will Hamza Shehbaz, a PML-N leader who is also leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, be able to return to the country after 10 days’ stay in London, as he had promised when the court had allowed him to go there?

He had gone to London on Feb 3 and is supposed to be back on Feb 13.

The question about his return on time has become relevant following media reports that his newborn daughter (born only a couple of days ago) has been diagnosed with a serious cardiac issue and doctors have advised the parents that she must undergo a life-saving surgery.

It has been reported that the medical condition of the child is “complicated and serious”.

“Doctors have told the family that the baby’s condition is such that she must remain in intensive care unit till the bypass surgery is done, followed by post operation care and stability. Doctors are hopeful that they will do their best.”