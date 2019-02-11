Share:

Pakistan’s first case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), commonly known as Congo virus , has been reported on Sunday as a 35-year-old woman hailing from Orangi Town of Karchi tested positive at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

According to the JPMC emergency department in-charge Dr Seemin Jamali, patient namely Tazeem Faizan has been suffering a high-grade fever and low platelets counts.

Besides, she has been vomiting blood and shifted to an isolated ward as a precautionary measure by doctors to prevent other patients and medical staff from contracting the viral infection.

Her laboratory reports confirmed that she was infected with Crimean-Congo virus.

Jamali told the media that last year in Karachi, 16 people had lost their lives due to the deadly disease.

In 2018, a total of 41 patients infected with the Congo virus were shifted to different hospitals in Karachi.

The symptoms of the viral disease may include fever, muscle pains, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding into the skin. Complications may also include liver failure.

The virus is typically spread by tick bites or contact with livestock carrying the disease.